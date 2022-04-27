Agendas for April 28

Racine Raiders raffle Saturday

The Racine Raiders will be holding their annual Spring Fling Raffle Event this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Angry Brothers Pub/The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave. There will be a money raffle, meat raffle, and baskets raffles. Raiders players will be on hand.

Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf

The Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf league is accepting new members for the 2022 season.

The opening welcome luncheon is Tuesday, May 17.

The league begins play on May 24. Beginners and skilled players are welcome.

To sign up, or for more information, call Mandy Schnack at 262-633-9922.

Angel Boys Basketball Camp at St. Catherine’s

St. Catherine’s High School is holding the Angel Boys Basketball Camp from June 27-30 in the McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine’s, 1200 Park Ave.

The camp is for boys entering fourth through ninth grades this fall. The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 27-29 and from 9 a.m.-noon on June 30.

According to a news release, “the camp’s focus is on sportsmanship, skill development (shooting, passing, ball handling, defense), offensive and defensive strategies, and team concepts. It will also include competitive games each day.”

The fee for the camp is $75 per player, which includes a T-shirt. Checks or cash are accepted; make checks payable to St. Catherine’s High School. When sending payment, please indicate the name of the student.

The deadline for registration and payment is June 13. No registrations or money will be accepted after that date. If money is not received by June 13, your registration will be canceled.

Registration will be online only. To register, find the appropriate link below, click on the link or copy and paste the link into your browser window to get to the Google document that matches your child’s grade in the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information, please contact St. Catherine’s boys basketball coach Ryan Thompson at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

ENTERING 4TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/LsTM6i9UKLDsUR9T7

ENTERING 5TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/SM9H7xsv3Zp45KA1A

ENTERING 6TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/gGsBtqLzoBC7vFYv9

ENTERING 7TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/rssCmqCZxfR83X9S6

ENTERING 8TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/HCAAjgAMWPnWc2kUA

ENTERING 9TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/bzM9guduYGSvhidR8

