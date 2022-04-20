Agendas for April 21

Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf
The Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf league is accepting new members for the 2022 season.
The opening welcome luncheon is Tuesday, May 17.
The league begins play on May 24. Beginners and skilled players are welcome.
To sign up, or for more information, please call Mandy Schnack at 262-633-9922.
2022 Prairie School Boys Basketball Camp
The Prairie boys basketball camp will be held from Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16 at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., Wind Point. The camp is for boys entering fourth through ninth grades and is open to all players. The tuition is $100.
Daily instruction focusing on fundamentals of the game and skill development will be given to campers.
Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who led his team to the WIAA Division 4 championship game in 2021, will direct the clinic. He will be joined by staff members Tony Stafford, Jersey Eickhorst, Reid Koenen and Sammie Woodward. Plenty of recent alumni will also be on hand to work at the camp.
Online registration is required at: www.prairieschool.com/summer
