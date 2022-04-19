Agendas for April 20

2022 Prairie School Boys Basketball Camp
The Prairie boys basketball camp will be held from Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16 at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., Wind Point. The camp is for boys entering fourth through ninth grades and is open to all players. The tuition is $100.
Daily instruction focusing on fundamentals of the game and skill development will be given to campers.
Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who led his team to the WIAA Division 4 championship game in 2021, will direct the clinic. He will be joined by staff members Tony Stafford, Jersey Eickhorst, Reid Koenen and Sammie Woodward. Plenty of recent alumni will also be on hand to work at the camp.
Online registration is required at: www.prairieschool.com/summer