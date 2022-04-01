Agendas for April 2

YMCA Outdoor Youth Flag Football League

The Racine Family YMCA will be conducting a youth outdoor flag football league for boys and girls ages 5 through 14 at the Sealed Air YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

Designed to introduce youth to the fundamental elements of football in a fun environment, the season runs weekly on Sundays from April 17 through May 21, All games will be played at Sealed Air.

The co-ed age divisions are Mites (Pre-K and Kindergarten), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Registration is open through April 1 at the Sealed Air location. The fee is $60 for members and $80 for the general public. Participants can save $5 if they register by March 25.

For more information, contact Sports & Rec Director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0