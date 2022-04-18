Agendas for April 19

Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf

The Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf league is accepting new members for the 2022 season.

The league begins play on May 24. Beginners and skilled players are welcome.

To sign up, or for more information, call Mandy Schnack at 262-633-9922.

Washington Park Golferettes looking for players

The Washington Park Golferettes Thursday morning golf league is accepting new members who have some golf experience. Tee times range from 7:15 to 8 a.m.

League play begins May 12 and continues weekly through Oct. 6. Dues are $30 per person.

Please call Sandy Kairis for registration information at 262-886-5518.

Ives Grove women's golf leagues looking for players

The Ives Grove Women’s golf league is looking for players to join its 18-hole or 9-hole Tuesday morning leagues. Play will be at Ives Grove Golf Links on Hwy. 20, just west of I-94.

There is no waiting list. The league season begins with a luncheon on April 26 and league play begin May 3. The league will run through Sept. 27.

For complete information, contact Barb Hanke by phone at 262-497-7244 or by email at bhanke@wi.rr.com

** The Friday Swingers women's 9-hole golf league at Ives Grove Golf Links is looking for new members.

The league plays on Friday mornings beginning on May 13.

To sign up for the league, or for more information, call Debbie Yale at 262-498-8753.

