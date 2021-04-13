Agendas for April 14

Racine County Bowling Classic returns

The fourth Racine County Bowling Classic will begin Monday, May 3 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove. The tournament was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight-game qualifying will be held May 3 through Friday, May 7. Qualifying is at 6:30 p.m. each night. Six women (out of a minimum field of 18 entries), 12 senior men and 16 men advance to the match play finals, which begin May 11.

The Senior Men’s finals (age 55 and older) are Tuesday, May 11 and Friday, May 14 (six matches each night); the Men’s finals (eight matches each night) will be Wednesday, May 12 and Saturday, May 15; and the Women’s final (six matches) will be held Thursday, May 13. The Senior Men’s and Women’s finals will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Men’s finals begin at 6 p.m.

The defending champions are Ben Betchkal (men, third in a row), Vern Fink (senior men) and Jenny Wonders (women).