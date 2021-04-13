Agendas for April 14

Racine County Bowling Classic returns
The fourth Racine County Bowling Classic will begin Monday, May 3 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove. The tournament was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eight-game qualifying will be held May 3 through Friday, May 7. Qualifying is at 6:30 p.m. each night. Six women (out of a minimum field of 18 entries), 12 senior men and 16 men advance to the match play finals, which begin May 11.
The Senior Men’s finals (age 55 and older) are Tuesday, May 11 and Friday, May 14 (six matches each night); the Men’s finals (eight matches each night) will be Wednesday, May 12 and Saturday, May 15; and the Women’s final (six matches) will be held Thursday, May 13. The Senior Men’s and Women’s finals will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Men’s finals begin at 6 p.m.
The defending champions are Ben Betchkal (men, third in a row), Vern Fink (senior men) and Jenny Wonders (women).
The tournament is open to all bowlers age 18 or older who have bowled in a minimum of 21 games during the season in a sanctioned league in a Racine County bowling center (Castle Lanes, Hillside Lanes and The Lanes on 20 in Racine, Old Settler’s, Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington and River City Lanes in Waterford), and to non-county residents who have bowled 21 games in any sanctioned league.
The entry fee is $60 for Racine County league bowlers and $75 to non-county league bowlers who reside in Racine County.
Entry forms are available at all county bowling centers and can be mailed to or returned in person to Old Settler’s Bowl, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182, or to The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.
You may also register online at www.facebook.com/racinecountyclassic or email racinecountyclassic@wi.rr.com, with payment through PayPal.
Johnson Park ladies golfers seek members
The H.F. Johnson Park 18-hole Thursday women’s golf league is seeking new members. The league starts May 6.
Interested golfers are asked to call Ann Henry at 262-554-1207.