Agendas for April 10

Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf Club meeting

The Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League is accepting new members for its Monday morning league, which will begin May 2 and run for 19 weeks.

An organizational meeting will be held on Monday, April 18 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course clubhouse. All current and new members are encouraged to attend. The cost for the league is $50 per person.

For more information, please contact Jim Larrabee at 262-822-8037 or Lynn Doe at 262-886-6703.

Ives Grove Senior Men’s Golf League

The Ives Grove Senior Men’s Golf League will hold its annual registration and informational meeting for new members at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 18 at the clubhouse at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. Individual golfers and foursomes are welcome.

The league, in its 37th year, is for golfers age 50 and older and plays on Monday mornings for 20 weeks from May 2 through Oct. 3 except holidays (Memorial Day and Labor Day).

The cost of greens fees, tee times, special events, membership dues and the year-end banquet is $225, which is payable at the meeting.

If interested in joining the league, or for more information, please call Rick Geiss at 262-497-3981 or Mike Linstroth at 262-886-2882.

H.F. Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf League

The H.F. Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf League is holding its season-opening member meeting for the 2022 golf season at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Johnson Park clubhouse, 6200 Northwestern Ave. New members are encouraged to attend.

The league plays on Tuesday mornings and the season begins May 3 and runs through mid-September. Permanent tee times will be assigned.

Interested groups or individuals are encouraged to sign up early in order to secure one of the limited tee times.

The annual league dues are $60, which includes a Racine City Golf Card, additional Johnson Park clubhouse/pro shop discounts and a season-ending banquet with awards and prizes.

For more information, please call or text Terry Snyder at 262-989-5101.

