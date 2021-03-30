Agendas for April 1

Johnson Park ladies golfers seek members
The H.F. Johnson Park 18-hole Thursday golf league is seeking new members. The league starts May 6. Interested golfers are asked to call Ann Henry at 262-554-1207.
Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament on tap
The 23rd Annual Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament will be played Saturday, May 15 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The Coldwell Cup has raised more than $77,000 benefitting Racine county boys’ and girls’ high school golf programs.
This event is a 27-hole tournament featuring two-person teams. Each team plays nine holes in a bestball format, nine holes in alternate shot and nine holes of scramble. Play will be in the Open and Handicap (net) divisions, men and women. In the past, as many as 84 golfers have participated, including golf professionals from the Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee areas.
The entry deadline is May 10.
Golf, carts, range balls, lunch and awards are included in the $160 team cost. Entry forms are available at Ives Grove and other public and private courses in Racine County, at Coldwell Banker Realty and online at www.hhfairway.com.
For more information, contact Rob Chiappetta at Coldwell Banker, 262-880-9908.
YMCA outdoor youth flag football
The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a youth outdoor flag football league for ages 5 to 14 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.
The season will run on Sundays for four weeks (April 11 to May 9) and games will be played at Sealed Air.
The age divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $45 for members and $60 for the general public, and includes a T-shirt.
Participants must register in person at Sealed Air.
The YMCA will also hold an Adult flag football league that will run from May 16 to June 13. Co-ed age divisions are 18 to 30 and 31 and older.
For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org
Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League
The Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League is accepting new members for its Monday morning play, which will begin May 3 and continue for 20 weeks.
An organizational meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on April 19 at the Johnson Park clubhouse. All current and new members are encouraged to attend.
For more information, please call Lynn Doe at (262) 886-6703.
Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf
The Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf league is accepting new members for the 2021 season.
The league will play from May 4 through Sept. 21. Beginners and skilled players are welcome.
To sign up, or for more information, call Mandy Schnack (262) 633-9922.