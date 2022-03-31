Agendas for April 1

YMCA Outdoor Youth Spring Flag Football League

The Racine Family YMCA will be conducting a youth outdoor flag football league for boys and girls ages 5 through 14 at the Sealed Air YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

Designed to introduce youth to the fundamental elements of football in a fun environment, the season runs weekly on Sundays from April 17 through May 21, All games will be played at Sealed Air.

The co-ed age divisions are Mites (Pre-K and Kindergarten), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Registration is open through April 1 at the Sealed Air location. The fee is $60 for members and $80 for the general public. Participants can save $5 if they register by March 25.

For more information, contact Sports & Rec Director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Ives Grove Senior Men’s Golf League

The Ives Grove Senior Men’s Golf League will hold its annual registration and informational meeting for new members at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 18 at the clubhouse at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. Individual golfers and foursomes are welcome.

The league, in its 37th year, is for golfers age 50 and older and plays on Monday mornings for 20 weeks from May 2 through Oct. 3 except holidays (Memorial Day and Labor Day).

The cost of greens fees, tee times, special events, membership dues and the year-end banquet is $225, which is payable at the meeting.

If interested in joining the league, or for more information, please call Rick Geiss at 262-497-3981 or Mike Linstroth at 262-886-2882.

H.F. Johnson women’s golf league seeking members

The H.F. Johnson Park Thursday Women’s 18 Hole Golf League is looking for new members to join its Thursday Morning league.

There is a spring lunch banquet being planned for 11:30 a.m. on April 28, with league play beginning Thursday, May 5.

For more information, please call Geri Petersen at 262-497-3291.

SEAY to conduct tryouts

The Southeastern Aquatics Racine Family YMCA swim team will conduct tryouts for swimmers ages 5-18. Tryouts will take place at Sealed Air YMCA on Monday, April 11 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Swimmers should be able to swim 25 yards without stopping.

For more information, please contact coach Neil Wright at 262-994-3157.

