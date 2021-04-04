Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament on tap

The 23rd Annual Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament will be played Saturday, May 15 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The Coldwell Cup has raised more than $77,000 benefitting Racine county boys’ and girls’ high school golf programs.

This event is a 27-hole tournament featuring two-person teams. Each team plays nine holes in a bestball format, nine holes in alternate shot and nine holes of scramble. Play will be in the Open and Handicap (net) divisions, men and women. In the past, as many as 84 golfers have participated, including golf professionals from the Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee areas.

The entry deadline is May 10.

Golf, carts, range balls, lunch and awards are included in the $160 team cost. Entry forms are available at Ives Grove and other public and private courses in Racine County, at Coldwell Banker Realty and online at www.hhfairway.com

For more information, contact Rob Chiappetta at Coldwell Banker, 262-880-9908.

