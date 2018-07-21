Case High School Alumni C Club’s annual golf outing
The Case High School Alumni C Club’s annual golf outing will be held Aug. 17 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. The $100 fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, six hole prizes, a hole-in-one contest, gift, food and beverages, flight competition prizes, and the bash. The scramble is limited to the first 144 golfers, ages 21 and older.
The fee to just golf is $75. The fee for just the bash is $30. Golfers younger than 20 may golf with a parent or legal guardian. Those who don’t have a foursome will be assigned to one.
The bash will be held at the golf course immediately following the outing. The social hour starts at 4 p.m. and includes beer, soda and dinner at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a silent auction. Proceeds go to Case High School athletics and the Gene Veit Scholarship program.
For more information, call Ken Heffel, golf coordinator, at 262-488-2108.
