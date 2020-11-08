Agenda for Nov. 9

Racine Raider Raffle Event

The Racine Raiders will be holding their annual Raffle Event (rescheduled from May 16) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 14 at Angry Brothers/The Lanes on 20. The Raffle Events will include a money raffle ($800 grand prize), meat raffles every half hour (meat provided by Danny’s Meats) and many baskets raffles. Come out and spend some socially distanced time with your Raider players. Team picture will be available for autographs and Raider highlights will be playing all day on the Angry Brother big screens.