Agenda for Nov. 3

Racine Family YMCA fall co-ed basketball league

Registration is underway for the 2022 Racine Family YMCA Fall Youth Co-ed Basketball League, which begins Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6 and runs Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17-18.

There are five grade divisions in the leagues — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Games will be played on Saturdays in the Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors divisions and on Sundays for the Mites and Mighty Mites,who will have an instructional practice followed by a game.

All games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

The fee is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for the general public. The fee includes a team T-shirt. Registration began Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 1. Go online to www.ymcaracine.org to register.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org