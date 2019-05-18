Raiders tickets now available

Tickets for the Racine Raiders football team are now available at local ticket outlets. Ticket prices are as follows: Family pack (2 adults/4 kids) is $17; Adults are $6; Seniors (age 55 and older) are $5; students (age 6-17) are $3. Season 6-Paks are $30 (until June 1). Children age 5 and under and military personnel (past and present) are free.

Tickets are available at the following locations: Buca’s Bar & Grill (4234 Douglas Ave.), DeMark’s Bar & Restaurant (1600 Albert St.), Kortendick’s Ace Hardware (3806 Douglas Ave.), Lieungh’s on Lathrop (1933 Lathrop Ave.), Piggly Wiggly (5201 Washington Ave.), Rock Inn (600 High St.), Sausage Kitchen (1706 Rapids Dr.), Willkomm’s Mobil (6840 Washington Ave.), Willkomm’s on Spring (Spring St. & Hwy 31).

