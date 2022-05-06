 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Agenda for May 7

  • 0

Big Brothers Big Sisters golf outing June 6

A golf outing and cigar dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters will be held Monday, June 6, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

Golf for those playing 18 holes begins at noon; nine holes at 3 p.m. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The dinner menu is a garden salad, beef filet with grilled asparagus,garlic mashed potatoes and chocolate mousse. The cost is $160 for 18 holes golf, cart, boxed lunch and dinner; $110 for nine holes, cart and dinner; or $65 for dinner only. Each option includes cigars. Tickets are available at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News