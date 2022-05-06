Agenda for May 7

Big Brothers Big Sisters golf outing June 6

Golf for those playing 18 holes begins at noon; nine holes at 3 p.m. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The dinner menu is a garden salad, beef filet with grilled asparagus,garlic mashed potatoes and chocolate mousse. The cost is $160 for 18 holes golf, cart, boxed lunch and dinner; $110 for nine holes, cart and dinner; or $65 for dinner only. Each option includes cigars. Tickets are available at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave.