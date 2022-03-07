Agenda for March 8

Racine YMCA spring youth co-ed basketball

Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Spring Co-ed Youth Basketball Leagues. The registration deadline is March 11 and games are scheduled to begin the weekend of March 18-19.

There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of March 11, 2022) — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty Mites (grades 1-2), Sophomores (grades 3-4), Juniors (grades 5-6) and Seniors (grades 7-8).

Mites and Mighty Mites will meet on Friday nights for an instructional practice, followed by a game. The other age groups will play on Saturdays. All games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.

The registration fee is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for the general public (register by Feb. 25 and save $5). The fee includes a T-shirt.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

YMCA sectional swim meet at RUSD Aquatic Center

The South Eastern Aquatics-Racine YMCA swimming team is hosting the YMCA Sectional Championships at the new Racine Unified Aquatic Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13. More than 300 athletes are expected to compete.

For more information, contact SEAY head coach Neil Wright at 262-994-3157.

Racine Pheasants Forever banquet

The 31st Racine Pheasants Forever Banquet Fundraiser will be held Wednesday, April 13, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., the dinner is at 7 p.m. and an auction and raffles begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $75 for dinner with chapter membership, $35 for spouses or children. There is also a sponsor package available for $250.

This is the first Pheasants Forever banquet since 2019 — it was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and chapter officials are looking for donations for raffles and people interested in getting involved with the organization. Text or call Jerry Uick at 262-488-2932 with any questions.

For more information on sponsorship, table reservations and pre-banquet raffle options, go to the Pheasants Forever Racine Chapter page on Facebook.

Washington Park Golferettes looking for players

The Washington Park Golferettes Thursday morning golf league is accepting new members who have some golf experience. Tee times range from 7:15 to 8 a.m.

League play begins May 12 and continues weekly through Oct. 6. Dues are $30 per person.

Please call Sandy Kairis for registration information at 262-886-5518.

Ives Grove women’s golf leagues looking for players

The Ives Grove Women’s golf league is looking for players to join its 18-hole or 9-hole Tuesday morning leagues. Play will be at Ives Grove Golf Links on Hwy. 20, just west of I-94.

There is no waiting list. The league season begins with a luncheon on April 26 and league play begin May 3. The league will run through Sept. 27.

For complete information, contact Barb Hanke by phone at 262-497-7244 or by email at bhanke@wi.rr.com

** The Friday Swingers women’s 9-hole golf league at Ives Grove Golf Links is looking for new members.

The league plays on Friday mornings beginning on May 13.

To sign up for the league, or for more information, call Debbie Yale at 262-498-8753.

