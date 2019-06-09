Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship
Entries are being accepted for the 58th annual Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, sponsored by Point One Recruiting Solutions.
This year, for at least one year, the tournament will be played earlier than usual — June 21 through June 23 — at Racine Country Club, H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course and Meadowbrook Country Club. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. Friday at Racine C.C., 9 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Park and at 10 a.m. Sunday at Meadowbrook C.C.
Beginning this year, there is a separate senior division for ages 55 and older (as of June 21). Those players must decide whether to play in the regular tournament or senior tournament. They must have a handicap of 15 or less and they will play from shorter tees.
Racine County resident amateurs and any full golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs, with established handicaps of 12 or less, are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.
A major change this year is dropping cuts by club affiliation. After the first round, the top half of the field (40 players minimum), plus ties, along with the top 10 finishers from last year and all past champions (if not included above), advance to the second and third rounds. For seniors, the top half of the field (12 minimum), plus ties, advance.
Entry forms are available in the pro shops of all Racine County golf courses. The entry fee is $90 and the entry deadline is Saturday, June 15.
Mail entries and entry fee (make checks out to Racine Tri-Course) to Jim Nord, 2740 Wexford Road, Racine, WI 53405. Entries will not be accepted in the pro shops of the three courses.
