Racine Spartans Soccer Evaluations/Tryouts
Evaluations and tryouts for the Racine Spartans Soccer club will be held this month at Franksville Park in Caledonia, 9416 Northwestern Ave. There are no fees for tryouts or evaluations.
U6-U10 EVALUATIONS: Evaluations for the U6 through U10 teams will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 12 and 14.
Players will be informed at noon on June 15 if they will be offered a spot on the team.
For more information, contract James Demetriou at 262-497-4783 or Melissa Ramirez at 262-989-4370.
U11-U15 TRYOUTS: Tryouts for the U11 through U15 boys and girls teams will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on June 11 and 13.
Players will be informed at noon on June 15 if they will be offered a spot on the team.
For more information, contact Demetriou at 262-497-4783, Marisso Suarez 262-676-9775 or Nick Marani at 262-989-3629.
For each of the evaluations or tryouts, players should bring shoes, shin guards and appropriate soccer ball, and arrive before 5 p.m. on the first day of each evaluation/tryout to check in at the registration table.
YMCA Summer Basketball Camp registration now available
Join Ryan Thompson at one or both of the camps, which will be held June 17-June 20 and Aug. 19-23 this summer.
Thompson has expertise as a high school basketball coach (25 years) and an AAU coach (10 years) with multiple national qualifying teams, which provides the athlete with educated expertise.
Registration is from June 3 through June 15 and camps are open to the first 30 participants (kids age 4-12). The fee per camp is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for the general public. Any questions can be directed to Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
YMCA Summer Youth Running Club
The club will meet three nights a week, from June 24-July 26 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The focus is on strength and conditioning. Running requires patience, persistence, and perseverance.
Your child will utilize physical and mental skills as they run through different local parks throughout Racine. Club meets at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA to stretch.
Registration is from June 3 through June 15 and camps are open to the first 30 participants (children entering grades 6-12). The fee per camp is $25 for YMCA members and $45 for the general public. Any questions can be directed to Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751. You can register online at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/racinefamilyymca/Activity_Search/summer-youth-running-club-br/5532
