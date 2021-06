Case golf outing Aug. 20

The Case High School Alumni C-Club is sponsoring the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund Friday, Aug. 20 at. the Ives Grove Golf Links. The fee of $100 includes golf, a cart, a gift, drinks, and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles, and a hole-in-one contest. The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 6. For more information, please call Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826 or Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750.