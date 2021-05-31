 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agenda for June 1
0 comments

Agenda for June 1

  • 0

YMCA Let’s Kick It youth soccer program

The Racine YMCA is offering the Let’s Kick It soccer program for kids ages 3 to 11.

The program will be led by Oscar Toscano and TJ Hearn, who have more than 30 years combined experience at coaching and officiating soccer.

The program, which is broken down into three age and skill levels, will run on Saturdays from June 12 through July 17 (no classes on July 3).

Young Kickers (ages 3-5) will meet from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The program will help introduce your child to the sport through games, drills and skills development. Participants will spend 30 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Beginners (ages 6-8) will meet from noon to 12:45 p.m. The program is for kids who are new or newer to soccer and want to increase their skills and development. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Intermediate/advanced (ages 9-11) will meet from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The program is for kids already playing the sport who want to develop more specific skills. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

All sessions will be held at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.

Registration is underway and will be held through June 5. The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members; register before May 26 and save $5.

For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

+5
Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians
Local News

Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians

People crossing the street and cyclists should think twice before jaywalking or riding their bicycles through red lights in Racine this summer.

The Racine Police Department has the go-ahead from the city council to apply for a traffic grant that will have a pedestrian and bicycle component, even if some local leaders are worried about the side effects.

While a leader of the police department said that officers retain discretion in when to cite someone who commits a traffic violation vs. when to issue a warning, documents show the state will be expecting local officers working in traffic enforcement to issue citations in 75% of stops under this initiative.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News