Agenda for Feb. 23

Racine Parks and Recreation summer youth softball

City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will begin taking registration for summer youth softball leagues on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Registration is open to youth ages 4 to 8.

Softball leagues are available for T-ball (4-5 years) and coach pitch (6-8 years). Youth are placed in the league associated with the age as of June 1 (ages 4-5) and Aug. 15 (ages 6-8).

There are two ways to register:

• Send an email to prcs@cityofracine.org beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24 and continuing until teams are full. Registration forms will not be accepted before Wednesday and registrations will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by credit card only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.