Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships
The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 11 through Jan. 27 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Entry fees are $100 per team, $20 per bowler in singles and doubles, and $10 per bowler for scratch all-events or for senior bowlers age 60 and older. Play will be in Division 1 scratch, Division 2 handicap and Division 3 handicap. See entry form for breakdown of averages.
Squad times are 7 p.m. on Fridays (Jan. 11, 18, 25), 1 p.m. on Saturdays (Jan. 12, 19, 26) and 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Sundays (Jan. 13, 20, 27).
The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org. Fees must accompany entry forms when returned. Entries close on Jan. 26, 2019.
Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.
RBC indoor baseball facility open in new location
The Racine Baseball Cooperative’s indoor baseball training facility, which had been housed in a building in Machinery Row, 820 Water Street, has opened in its new location at 1503 Rapids Drive and is available for use by teams and groups.
The new facility is similar in size to the old facility.
For more information, to set up a visit or to reserve a time slot for a practice session, please call RBC trustee and coach Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.