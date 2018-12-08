Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships

The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 11 through Jan. 27 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.

Entry fees are $100 per team, $20 per bowler in singles and doubles, and $10 per bowler for scratch all-events or for senior bowlers age 60 and older. Play will be in Division 1 scratch, Division 2 handicap and Division 3 handicap. See entry form for breakdown of averages.

Squad times are 7 p.m. on Fridays (Jan. 11, 18, 25), 1 p.m. on Saturdays (Jan. 12, 19, 26) and 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Sundays (Jan. 13, 20, 27).

The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org. Fees must accompany entry forms when returned. Entries close on Jan. 26, 2019.

Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.

RBC indoor baseball facility open in new location

The Racine Baseball Cooperative’s indoor baseball training facility, which had been housed in a building in Machinery Row, 820 Water Street, has opened in its new location at 1503 Rapids Drive and is available for use by teams and groups.

The new facility is similar in size to the old facility.

For more information, to set up a visit or to reserve a time slot for a practice session, please call RBC trustee and coach Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments