Agenda for Dec. 14

YMCA Youth Indoor Soccer

The Racine YMCA will offer an indoor soccer league for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

This year’s league will be led by Oscar Toscano and TJ Hearn. Toscano has refereed soccer from the youth through the collegiate level, has coached soccer for more than 30 years, has USSF National E, D and C licenses and has reached state level 6 certification. Hearn is a physical education teacher and has coached students from the elementary to the high school level for more than 10 years.

The league, which hopes to develop children’s fundamental soccer skills and empower passion for the game, will run from Jan. 9 to Feb. 20.

The league will feature soccer fundamental development sessions, followed by a game. Game durations vary by division and each division will be rotated within its division weekly to promote play with different individuals every week.

All sessions will be held at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.

There will be five league divisions: Mites (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten); Mighty Mites (first and second grades); Sophomores (third and fourth grades); Juniors (fifth and sixth grades); and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).