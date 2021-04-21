Agenda for April 23

Ives Grove Women's Golf League

The Friday Swingers, a women's golf league which plays at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, is looking for new members. This nine-hole league plays on Friday mornings.

If interested, please call Laurie Brasch at 262-886-8521.

Johnson Park ladies golfers seek members

The H.F. Johnson Park 18-hole Thursday women’s golf league is seeking new members. The league starts May 6.

Interested golfers are asked to call Ann Henry at 262-554-1207.

Prairie basketball camp set

The 2021 Prairie Boys Basketball Camp will be held Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17. Sessions each day will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr. The camp is for all boys entering grades four through nine and is open to players from all schools. The cost is $90.