Agenda for April 22
Agenda for April 22

Prairie basketball camp set

The 2021 Prairie Boys Basketball Camp will be held Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17. Sessions each day will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr. The camp is for all boys entering grades four through nine and is open to players from all schools. The cost is $90.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who led Prairie to the WIAA Division 4 championship game in March, will lead the camp. Varsity assistants Ryan Thompson, Tony Stafford and Jersey Eickhorst will also be on hand. Varsity players from Prairie will be present to assist and interact with all campers. Players are asked to bring a mask and their own water bottle.

Online registration is required. Visit: www.prairieschool.com/summer For more information, please contact Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com

 

