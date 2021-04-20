Agenda for April 21

Prairie basketball camp set
The 2021 Prairie Boys Basketball Camp will be held Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17. Sessions each day will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr. The camp is for all boys entering grades four through nine and is open to players from all schools. The cost is $90.
Varsity assistants Ryan Thompson and Tony Stafford will head the camp. Varsity players from Prairie will be present to assist and interact with all campers. Players are asked to bring a mask and their own water bottle.
Online registration is required. Visit: www.prairieschool.com/summer For more information, please contact Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com