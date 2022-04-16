Agenda for April 17

Angel Boys Basketball Camp at St. Catherine’s

St. Catherine’s High School is holding the Angel Boys Basketball Camp from June 27-30 in the McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine’s, 1200 Park Ave.

The camp is for boys entering fourth through ninth grades this fall. The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 27-29 and from 9 a.m.-noon on June 30.

According to a news release, “the camp’s focus is on sportsmanship, skill development (shooting, passing, ball handling, defense), offensive and defensive strategies, and team concepts. It will also include competitive games each day.”

The fee for the camp is $75 per player, which includes a T-shirt. Checks or cash are accepted; make checks payable to St. Catherine’s High School. When sending payment, please indicate the name of the student.

The deadline for registration and payment is June 13. No registrations or money will be accepted after that date. If money is not received by June 13, your registration will be canceled.

Registration will be online only. To register, find the appropriate link below, click on the link or copy and paste the link into your browser window to get to the Google document that matches your child’s grade in the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information, please contact St. Catherine’s boys basketball coach Ryan Thompson at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

ENTERING 4TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/LsTM6i9UKLDsUR9T7

ENTERING 5TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/SM9H7xsv3Zp45KA1A

ENTERING 6TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/gGsBtqLzoBC7vFYv9

ENTERING 7TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/rssCmqCZxfR83X9S6

ENTERING 8TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/HCAAjgAMWPnWc2kUA

ENTERING 9TH GRADE: https://forms.gle/bzM9guduYGSvhidR8

Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf Club meeting

The Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League is accepting new members for its Monday morning league, which will begin May 2 and run for 19 weeks.

An organizational meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 18 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course clubhouse. All current and new members are encouraged to attend. The cost for the league is $50 per person.

For more information, please contact Jim Larrabee at 262-822-8037 or Lynn Doe at 262-886-6703.

