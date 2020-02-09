agenda add

Mount Pleasant summer recreation programs

Registration for the 2020 Mount Pleasant summer recreation programs has started.

Summer programs are being offered for boys softball (ages 6-14), girls softball (ages 6-18), co-ed T-ball (ages 4-5), co-ed kickball (ages 9-13), co-ed volleyball (ages 10-14) and co-ed basketball (ages 8-13). Softball and T-ball seasons begin June 1 and kickball and volleyball will be available every Saturday starting June 13.

There will be playgrounds at Stuart McBride, Drozd and Smolenski parks for ages 4-13 and drop-in playgrounds at Polzin Park.

Mount Pleasant also will be offering one-day clinics for co-ed soccer (ages 5-10), co-ed volleyball (8-13) and co-ed basketball (8-13).

Online registration begins Feb. 15 at www.mtpleasantwi.gov or on the Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

In-person registration will be held at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), Thursday, March 5 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, March 7 (1-3 p.m.)

The deadline for all registration is May 1.

For more information on any of the programs, call or email Brittany Bodnar, Mount Pleasant recreation director, at 262-865-4408 or bbodnar@mtpleasantwi.gov

