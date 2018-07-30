Case High School Alumni C Club’s annual golf outing
The Case High School Alumni C Club’s annual golf outing will be held Aug. 17 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. The $100 fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, six hole prizes, a hole-in-one contest, gift, food and beverages, flight competition prizes, and the bash.
