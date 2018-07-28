Monster Energy lineup: Gander Outdoors 400

Saturday's qualifying; race Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 176.988 mph.; 2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 176.429.; 3. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 176.391.; 4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 176.298.; 5. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 176.115.;

6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 176.084.; 7. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 175.363.; 8. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 175.247.; 9. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 174.764.; 10. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 174.622.;

11. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 174.236.; 12. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 173.110.; 13. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 173.000.; 14. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 172.685.; 15. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.500.;

16. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 172.278.; 17. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.022.; 18. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 171.373.; 19. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 168.814.; 20. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 168.783.;

21. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 168.710.; 22. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 168.045.; 23. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 167.389.; 24. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 166.741.; 25. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 165.819.;

26. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 165.789.; 27. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 164.678.; 28. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 0.000.; 29. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 0.000.; 30. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 0.000.;

31. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 0.000.; 32. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 0.000.; 33. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 0.000.; 34. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 0.000.; 35. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 0.000.;

36. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 0.000.; 37. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 0.000.; 38. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 0.000.; 39. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 0.000.; 40. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 0.000.

Xfinity results: U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group

At Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Lap length: 0.875 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 257 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.; 2. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 48.; 3. (4) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 257, 0, 44.; 4. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 33.; 5. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 40.;

6. (1) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 43.; 7. (19) Ryan Reed, Ford, 257, 0, 32.; 8. (14) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 29.; 9. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 257, 0, 47.; 10. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 257, 0, 27.;

11. (10) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 29.; 12. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 257, 0, 36.; 13. (8) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 256, 0, 25.; 14. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 256, 0, 23.; 15. (15) Casey Roderick, Chevrolet, 256, 0, 22.;

16. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 255, 0, 21.; 17. (22) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 255, 0, 20.; 18. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 254, 0, 32.; 19. (23) David Starr, Chevrolet, 253, 0, 18.; 20. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 253, 0, 17.;

21. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 253, 0, 16.; 22. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 252, 0, 15.; 23. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 252, 0, 14.; 24. (31) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 251, 0, 13.; 25. (24) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 12.;

26. (16) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, accident, 249, 0, 11.; 27. (28) Brandon Hightower, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 10.; 28. (30) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 248, 0, 9.; 29. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 247, 0, 8.; 30. (26) Max Tullman, Ford, accident, 245, 0, 0.;

31. (36) Peter Shepherd, Toyota, 242, 0, 6.; 32. (35) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 241, 0, 5.; 33. (37) Stan Mullis, Dodge, 236, 0, 4.; 34. (20) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 206, 0, 3.; 35. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, ignition, 140, 0, 2.;

36. (40) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, vibration, 73, 0, 1.; 37. (29) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, brakes, 56, 0, 1.; 38. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 46, 0, 1.; 39. (39) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, electrical, 36, 0, 1.; 40. (38) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, engine, 2, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.779 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 18 minutes, 0 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.421 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: E.Sadler 1-26; C.Custer 27-67; E.Sadler 68-82; C.Custer 83-115; C.Bell 116-123; C.Custer 124-153; C.Bell 154-200; B.Jones 201; K.Benjamin 202-206; S.Lee 207-212; C.Bell 213-249; J.Allgaier 250-255; C.Bell 256-257.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Custer, 3 times for 101 laps; C.Bell, 4 times for 90 laps; E.Sadler, 2 times for 39 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 5 laps; S.Lee, 1 time for 5 laps; K.Benjamin, 1 time for 4 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 4; J.Allgaier, 2; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 712; 2. E.Sadler, 686; 3. C.Custer, 684; 4. D.Hemric, 679; 5. J.Allgaier, 650; 6. B.Jones, 579; 7. T.Reddick, 568; 8. R.Truex, 532; 9. M.Tifft, 504; 10. A.Cindric, 484.

Camping World Truck results: Gander Outdoors 150

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 60 laps.; 2. (31) Erik Jones, Toyota, 60.; 3. (4) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 60.; 4. (12) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 60.; 5. (3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 60.;

6. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 60.; 7. (2) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 60.; 8. (7) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 60.; 9. (20) Matt Crafton, Ford, 60.; 10. (6) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 60.;

11. (14) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 60.; 12. (8) Myatt Snider, Ford, 60.; 13. (9) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 60.; 14. (10) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 60.; 15. (11) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, 60.;

16. (16) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 60.; 17. (17) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 60.; 18. (13) Austin Self, Chevrolet, 59.; 19. (23) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 59.; 20. (15) Bo LeMastus, Toyota, 59.;

21. (19) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 59.; 22. (30) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 59.; 23. (25) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, 59.; 24. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 59.; 25. (28) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 57.;

26. (32) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 53.; 27. (29) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, Vibration, 31.; 28. (21) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, Vibration, 23.; 29. (22) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Electrical, 17.; 30. (18) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Electrical, 17.;

31. (24) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Suspension, 4.; 32. (27) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, Engine, 3.

Race statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.813 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 5 minutes, 47 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.469 seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Busch 0; T. Gilliland 1; K. Busch 2-11; T. Gilliland 12-17; K. Busch 18-26; E. Jones 27; M. Snider 28; S. Friesen 29-32; D. Sargeant 33-36; K. Busch 37-60.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Busch 3 times for 43 laps; T. Gilliland 2 times for 7 laps; D. Sargeant 1 time for 4 laps; S. Friesen 1 time for 4 laps; M. Snider 1 time for 1 lap; E. Jones 1 time for 1 lap.

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Hungaroring

Budapest, Hungary

Lap length: 2.72 miles

1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 1:35.658.; 2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:35.918.; 3. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 1:36.186.; 4. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:36.210.; 5. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 1:36.743.;

6. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:37.591.; 7. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 1:38.032.; 8. Brendon Hartley, New Zealand, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:38.128.; 9. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:39.858.; 10. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 1:40.593.;

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.214.; 12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 1:36.442.; 13. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 1:36.506.; 14. Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber Ferrari, 1:37.075.; 15. Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams Mercedes, did not finish.;

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren Renault, 1:18.782.; 17. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber Ferrari, 1:18.817.; 18. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India Mercedes, 1:19.142.; 19. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India Mercedes, 1:19.200.; 20. Sergey Sirotkin, Russia, Williams Mercedes, 1:19.301.

IndyCar

Honda Indy 200 lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio

Lap length: 2.258 miles

Car number in parentheses

All cars Dallara chassis

1. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:04.6802, 125.677 mph.; 2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:04.8939, 125.263.; 3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:04.9896, 125.078.; 4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:05.1335, 124.802.; 5. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 1:05.1747, 124.723.;

6. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:06.6172, 122.023.; 7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:06.1804, 122.828.; 8. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:06.3755, 122.467.; 9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:06.4187, 122.387.; 10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:06.5549, 122.137.;

11. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:07.0999, 121.145.; 12. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:07.2287, 120.913.; 13. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:05.6353, 123.848.; 14. (88) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:05.7260, 123.677.; 15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:05.9471, 123.262.;

16. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 1:05.7699, 123.595.; 17. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:05.9630, 123.233.; 18. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:05.8133, 123.513.; 19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 1:06.0520, 123.067.; 20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:05.9911, 123.180.;

21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:06.7354, 121.806.; 22. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 1:06.2138, 122.766.; 23. (32) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 1:06.9555, 121.406.; 24. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, no time, no speed.

