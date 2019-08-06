RACINE — Racinians have faced violent tragedies often in the past three months.
• Two days later, Racine Police Officer John Hetland was shot and killed while trying to stop an armed robbery at a bar.
• On July 21, 39-year-old Vontrell Turner was shot and killed on Mead Street; he was the ninth person killed in the county in 2019.
• Three people were shot on Marquette Street on July 28. Two days later, a 14-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the leg when a Racine man tried to shoot someone else. And on Aug. 2, another person was hospitalized after being shot on Packard Avenue.
To reduce crime, one of the antidotes city leaders and residents have proposed is getting Racinians to know each other better.
That’s one of the main goals of the Neighborhood Watch’s National Night Out event, which saw nearly 6,000 people participate in almost 60 citywide gatherings Tuesday evening. Worldwide, some 28 million people participated in 16,000 communities.
Mayor Cory Mason paid homage to the late Mr. Rogers, calling for more people to actually meet their neighbors, in a speech during the National Night Out kickoff event at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave.
“I only see my neighbors when I’m shoveling snow or cutting the lawn,” said Jeff Schultz, a 64-year-old educational assistant. After attending the kickoff event, Schultz said he planned at stopping at other community centers hosting events on Tuesday, “to just be a part of the community.”
That’s what local leaders want, to have more people get to know each other, and they hope that that connectivity will drive down crime and violence.
