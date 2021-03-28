After six uneven seasons at Texas, Shaka Smart headed to Marquette

This year's team was widely considered Smart's best. It featured three veteran guards, three athletic big men and several key role players.

Texas won the Maui Invitational and swept Kansas during the regular season for the first time in school history. UT was seeded third in the East Region of the NCAAs, the program's highest seeding since 2008.

But the Horns, ranked ninth by The Associated Press going into the NCAAs, were eliminated with an embarrassing 53-52 loss to Abilene Christian after turning the ball over a season-high 23 times.

"A lot of tears in the locker room right now. A lot of guys extremely upset about the way the game ended, the fact that we have to go home now," Smart said afterward. "Really disappointed. Everybody is."

UCLA, a team that finished fourth in the Pac-12, turned around and dismantled that same Abilene Christian team, 67-47, in the second round.

This week, two players announced they were jumping into the NCAA transfer portal and sophomore Kai Jones announced he would go pro. It's possible that seven or eight players from the current 11-man roster will leave for various reasons.

Next year's team will have to be totally rebuilt, regardless of who's holding the clipboard.