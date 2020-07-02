After renovation, Hoops Hall ready to show off its new look SAT

It’s not just the infection control measures that are new.

In place of the plaques covering the building’s dome — the centerpiece of the old museum tour — inductees now have their names etched on glass panels in a Hall of Honor. Forty monitors show video and photos, while four touchscreens allow fans to pick Hall of Famers and go deep on their career.

“Our new Hall of Honor is really a reverent space, where you have the ability to take in the Hall of Famers for who they were and really pay homage to their careers,” Fiddler said. “If you’re a fan of a certain player, a certain generation, a certain Hall of Famer, you’ll have the ability to walk through that on your own timeline. However deep you want to go with that, you’ll have the ability to.”

On the center court, where visitors can shoot baskets on hoops from different eras, the hall has added a second replica of Naismith’s peach basket. A 14-by-24-foot LED screen plays buzzer beaters and other memorable moments on a 15-minute loop.