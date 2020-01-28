After Monday's big drop, stocks gain

Despite the rebound, the major U.S. indexes are still down for the week. The losses have hit smaller company stocks hardest, erasing the Russell 2000's gains for the year.

U.S. stocks were running at all-time highs at the start of the month. An index measuring volatility in the market was running at 12- month lows and the benchmark S&P 500 had climbed around 13% since early October after Washington and Beijing announced they would sign a preliminary trade deal.

That set the market up for a pullback, and investors' jitters over the virus outbreak fit the bill.

"It may be symptomatic about how bullish overall people have been and how much money still sits on the sidelines," Frederick said. "People are just looking for any opportunity to get a bargain right now, but it could ultimately end up being a little bit risky to do that."

More than 4,500 people have been confirmed ill with the virus and 106 have died in the outbreak of a new coronavirus centered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, an industrial hub along the Yangtze river. The virus has now spread to more than a dozen countries.