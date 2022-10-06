After emotional week, Badgers must focus on Northwestern

The University of Wisconsin football team is coming off a pair of lopsided losses as it heads to Evanston, Illinois, a place it has struggled to win. Here's a look at the keys to victory for both teams ... and a prediction for the final score.

Three keys for the Badgers

Check emotions in the locker room: UW players are bound to still be processing an array of emotions Saturday. Anger, sadness, guilt — all of which, callous as it sounds, never have scored a point or made a tackle in a game.

The Badgers will need to compartmentalize however they feel about Paul Chryst being fired as their coach and keep their focus on Northwestern, a struggling team desperate to catch a break. A distracted Badgers team would be a target for a big win for Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, who also may be out of a job at season’s end.

Throw first: Braelon Allen and the rest of the Badgers’ running backs have been smacking into walls at the line of scrimmage over the past two weeks. Northwestern doesn’t have the players in the front seven of an Ohio State or Illinois, and the Wildcats rank 99th in the FBS, allowing 172.6 yards per game, but the Badgers can’t expect to push around anybody after struggling to do so against each Power Five defense they’ve faced this season.

UW must throw on early downs to get the defense on its heels before trying to ground-and-pound Northwestern. UW essentially has one healthy tight end it feels comfortable playing, so it’s unlikely the Badgers play as many snaps in 12 personnel after using that grouping on 33.3% of their snaps the first five games.

Heat up Hilinski: Not a ton has worked for the Wildcats’ passing game since they won their opener against Nebraska in Ireland. Ryan Hilinski has completed 56.5% of his passes over the past four weeks, all losses for Northwestern. He has averaged 46 pass attempts per game over the past month because the rushing attack has been paltry (119 yards per game) and the Wildcats have been trailing so often.

UW has to up the pressure on Northwestern’s quarterback, who has completed 41.3% of his attempts under pressure, per PFF. Northwestern’s offensive line has been solid, allowing just six sacks this season. The Badgers aren’t getting home with their four-man rush often enough, and their secondary hasn’t played very well the past two weeks. Look for the Badgers to force the issue and send some pressure to cut down Hilinski’s time to read the field.

Three keys for the Wildcats

Man up: UW had trouble consistently breaking free of Illinois’ man coverage last week or the coverage at the very least disrupted the timing on passing routes enough to make Mertz hold the ball and pressure got to him. Northwestern doesn’t run man coverage much, only about 15% of the time, but it should consider it more often against the Badgers.

Make UW’s receivers prove they can create separation while the line holds up. Could this plan result in big plays for the Badgers? Absolutely. But at 1-4, what do you have to lose?

Screen time: Badgers corners have been spotty this season. One play they maintain their coverage and create pass break-ups, the next they’re getting caught flat-footed and giving up shots down the sideline. Hilinski certainly will look for those, but Northwestern would be wise to test UW’s corners with screen passes. The Badgers haven’t shown the ability to routinely beat the blocks of outside receivers and make tackles on screens. Screens can be an easy way to steal yards and first downs, which Washington State did at times, and they also can set up a deep pass if Hilinski catches corners biting on screen looks.

Attack the seams: Cover 3 has been the Badgers’ most-used coverage this season, per PFF, so Northwestern is going to have to beat it to win. One of the ways to defeat Cover 3 is by throwing up the seam in the area between the defensive back responsible for the outside third of the field and one covering the middle third. Hilinski is pretty accurate in these intermediate areas, completing 20 of 34 attempts so far. Attacking the seams also will test UW’s inside linebackers to drop into coverage at the proper depth, a consistent issue in the Badgers’ losses.

Predictions

This game’s outcome depends on the Badgers’ ability to control their emotions after Chryst’s firing. Come out with energy and get a lead, and UW shouldn’t have trouble winning and getting back to .500. Play flat in the first quarter and let the energy dip after bad plays as they have the past two weeks and the Badgers will be in a fight in the fourth quarter.

Northwestern doesn’t have boulder-like defensive tackles and multiple stud linebackers that have made the Wildcats thorns in UW’s side over the years. But UW hasn’t played 60 good minutes of football yet this season, so anything’s possible.

Colten's pick: Badgers 24, Northwestern 7