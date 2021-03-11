After early exit, Rachad Wildgoose shows speed, versatility at Wisconsin Badgers Pro Day

When Rachad Wildgoose couldn’t move his right arm, he assumed it was a stinger.
The former University of Wisconsin cornerback had blitzed and ran full-speed into Northwestern running back Drake Anderson on a play late in the second quarter of the teams’ game on Nov. 21. The right side of his body was numb. He came off the field and couldn’t move his arm as trainers evaluated him.
He tried to move his arm again after halftime and it was even stiffer than before, which led to Wildgoose being taken for an X-ray. The diagnosis, a broken scapula, meant Wildgoose’s junior season was over.
It also started his path to the NFL. Wildgoose left the Badgers the following week to begin his preparation for the NFL draft.
“Honestly, a lot went into my decision. If I would have finished the season, I would have still left after my junior season,” Wildgoose told reporters at UW’s Pro Day this week in Madison.
“I was talking with coach (Jim) Leonhard (UW’s defensive coordinator) throughout my three years here, and I told him when I first got here to, you know, don’t let me settle, don’t settle with me, push me to be my greatest. And after camp, he was telling me like, ‘Bro, if you can keep this up the whole world’s going to know what I know.’
“I talked to my parents about it and just me also believing in my skills and watching myself develop and feeling you know, ready enough physically and mentally. When I got coach Leonhard’s support, I was like, all in.”
Wildgoose was among 10 UW products to participate in the Badgers’ Pro Day at the McClain Center, joining snapper Adam Bay, safety Eric Burrell, guard Jon Dietzen, running back Garrett Groshek, receiver Adam Krumholz, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, fullback Mason Stokke, receiver A.J. Taylor, and tackle Cole Van Lanen.
Thirty NFL teams had reps on site and the other two asked for tape of the session to evaluate the prospects.
Wildgoose and Van Lanen were the only UW products invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, but the pandemic altered what that meant. All on-field testing for this year’s prospects will be at their pro days, with limited in-person medical evaluation in the coming weeks. All other contact is to be virtual.
After playing just two games as a junior and 25 in total as a collegian, Wildgoose’s on-field testing Wednesday needed to add to a resume shorter than most of his counterparts.
He showed his speed with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and his athletic ability with a 10-foot broad jump and 36-inch vertical leap. His marks are made more impressive when considering it took Wildgoose 10 weeks after his injury to run without restriction. He also bench-pressed 225 pounds 11 times despite getting cleared to bench less than three weeks ago.
“I didn’t feel any pressure, but it was like I was kind of anxious to get a time and get stuff on the board,” Wildgoose said of his performance.
He was particularly pleased with his 40-yard dash because he believes it’s one of the few events that are affected by your mindset.
“I knew I was going to do position work well. I knew I was going to kill that,” he said. “But I feel like the 40 is something that can change based on how you’re feeling. If you’re nervous, if you’re like, having an anxiety attack. I feel like the 40 is one that can waver depending on, you know, what you’ve got going on in your personal life. And that’s the one that I’m proud of today.”
Wildgoose’s departure from UW didn’t engender any ill will, at least publicly, from his teammates. A number of them wished him luck on social media after he announced his decision. That support continued Wednesday.
“I’m proud of him,” Burrell said. “Not a lot of people can do that, you know what I mean? He played two and a half years. That’s rare to do, but that’s what you call trusting yourself and believing in your ability. And he went out there and did his thing, which I expected him to do.
“We’re heading to chasing our dreams and in April, hopefully our dream will come true. And we’re very excited for that.”
Added Van Lanen: “These tests kind of show why he’s a hell of an athlete, of a football player, a good teammate. Numbers don’t lie. You know, just shows why he’s a good football player. And I’m glad he was able to get his numbers he wanted because he deserves it. And I know he’s worked hard for it.”
In speaking with teams, Wildgoose said he’s seen a number of similarities between UW’s defensive scheme and those run in the NFL. Leonhard breaks down how the techniques the Badgers learn translate to the league and the sources of their plays.
That knowledge, as well as what he can do on the field, makes Wildgoose believe he’s ready to carve out a role on an NFL roster.
“I’m going to bring confidence, energy, and I feel like I’m versatile,” he said. “I can play corner, nickel, safety, they can move me around and get big plays all around the field from me.”