After early exit, Rachad Wildgoose shows speed, versatility at Wisconsin Badgers Pro Day

When Rachad Wildgoose couldn’t move his right arm, he assumed it was a stinger.

The former University of Wisconsin cornerback had blitzed and ran full-speed into Northwestern running back Drake Anderson on a play late in the second quarter of the teams’ game on Nov. 21. The right side of his body was numb. He came off the field and couldn’t move his arm as trainers evaluated him.

He tried to move his arm again after halftime and it was even stiffer than before, which led to Wildgoose being taken for an X-ray. The diagnosis, a broken scapula, meant Wildgoose’s junior season was over.

It also started his path to the NFL. Wildgoose left the Badgers the following week to begin his preparation for the NFL draft.

“Honestly, a lot went into my decision. If I would have finished the season, I would have still left after my junior season,” Wildgoose told reporters at UW’s Pro Day this week in Madison.

“I was talking with coach (Jim) Leonhard (UW’s defensive coordinator) throughout my three years here, and I told him when I first got here to, you know, don’t let me settle, don’t settle with me, push me to be my greatest. And after camp, he was telling me like, ‘Bro, if you can keep this up the whole world’s going to know what I know.’