After bumpy start, S&P pushes to another record

The market has been making a lot of small moves recently on snippets of news about the virus, developments on a potential vaccine for it and other concerns. But the economy is still hurting, with airlines running at a fraction of their capacities and restaurants still mostly empty.

"That's not an economy that's back to normal," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Ultimately, the economy doesn't fully reopen until we get a vaccine or a therapeutic," he said.

For the moment, though, he said, "People are willing to see that the world's cup is slightly half-full right now."

Adding to the cup was an announcement from the U.S. Trade Representative that "both sides see progress" following trade talks between the world's two largest economies. China's Ministry of Commerce said the two sides discussed strengthening coordination of their economic policies, though it gave no details.

Tensions between the United States and China have been ramping up recently, with President Donald Trump targeting Chinese technology companies in particular. The worsening relationship has been one of the bigger concerns for investors, particularly given how destructive the escalating tariffs of the U.S.-China trade war were for the global economy earlier.