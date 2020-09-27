After a year of drama, the Lakers reach NBA Finals anyway

Miami leads Boston 3-2 in that series; if the Heat advance, it'll be James vs. the franchise that helped him win his first two rings during the famed "Big 3" era there from 2011 through 2014, and Heat President Pat Riley going up against an organization that started him on his path toward becoming one of the best winners in the history of the game when he guided the "Showtime" Lakers to four titles in his first seven seasons running the show.

If the Celtics advance, the finals will be the two most storied clubs in NBA history — the 17-time champion Celtics vs. the 16-time champion Lakers, going head-to-head in the title series for the 13th time. And as the confetti fell late Saturday night, James confessed he looked ahead to what's next.

"Boston had a few moments in my head," James said. "Miami had a few moments in my head as well, on how challenging that's going to be, whoever wins that next series."

This season has gone on for so long, with so many twists and turns, that it's easy to forget that this is still the first run for all these Lakers being together. Vogel is in his first season as the team's coach. Davis and James were teammates this season for the first time. Just about the entire roster was overhauled last summer, which is technically two summers ago now, but still "last summer" in the NBA parlance.