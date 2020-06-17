After 100-day wait, English soccer returns and takes a knee

"I thought about the night I started to have some symptoms, how serious that was," Arteta said in a pre-match virtual news conference. "It had to be reported because I could put at risk a lot of people."

After months of planning, the Premier League is back — even though the matches will take place in empty stadiums, just like Germany's Bundesliga, which returned last month.

"All but five countries will be airing tonight's games, underlining football's global reach and the soft power of U.K. sport," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said at the government's daily briefing an hour before the games.

"There's no doubt that this is a hugely symbolic moment, an important step forward in our careful journey back towards normality," he added.

League leader Liverpool, which holds a massive 25-point lead over Man City and is close to winning its first league title in 30 years, will play its first match Sunday at city rival Everton.

"Obviously it is going to be an odd experience without fans," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters. "The Premier League won't be back with a capital 'B' until fans are back."