RACINE — Spiral Space Yoga Gallery will produce an evening of live aerial dance and music Friday, May 17, with members of the Racine and Kenosha culture and arts community at The Branch 1501, 1501 Washington Ave.
“Spiral Space Presents: Over the Rainbow” is a presentation of aerial student performances (ages 6 and older), as well as a fundraiser for Living Light Christian Church’s Hope House. The evening is an open-house style event with a family-friendly vibe when the doors open at 5 p.m., including a coloring contest craft station, children’s rainbow-themed drinks and youth ages 6-12 performing on the silks. The live DJ set starts at 7 p.m., and the bar will be open throughout the night featuring craft beer, cocktails and wine.
A guest performance by Miss Kenosha Lily Karnes begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by adult aerial performances by Belle City Arts performers.
There will be a grand raffle with the drawing at 8 p.m. by Mr. Racine Dustan Balkcom, a themed photo booth and pro-Racine Root City merchandise. Food by Anytime Arepa (authentic Venezuelan arepas) will be available.
“As a new resident to Racine, this is kind of like an artistic house warming,” said Amy Querin, director of Belle City Arts. “I’ve been teaching at Spiral Space for a year now, and I’m ready to open up our work to the community, launch a few first-time collaborations, and hopefully meet the movers and shakers in the cultural arts here.
“The collaboration with Spiral Space has been a beautiful process, full of hopeful imagination for the arts scene in Racine,” continued Querin. “Aerial dance and music has a very special magic and this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the performing art form for a new audience in a new and different setting. Yes, we fit a 16-foot aerial rig inside The Branch 1501.”
“Collaboration is key to a successful community,” said Kristina Campbell, The Branch 1501 owner. “In the short time I have been in business in Uptown, I have met truly amazing people who are working to make Racine a flourishing and vibrant community. When Racine artists and community members bring their unique voice to the table, beautiful things happen. I see it everyday in Uptown and love that the community is coming together to make it a place we are all proud of.”
Collaborators
The inaugural event includes contributions from local collaborators: Anytime Arepa, Belle City Arts, Dee Hutch of Root City (Racine Drip Tees), Miss Kenosha, Mr. Racine, Rene Amado Photography, Rosalie Marvin’s Tinkergarten, and many local businesses via raffle donations.
Hope House fundraiser
Proceeds benefit the Living Light Christian Church Hope House Project, a residence that is owned and operated by the church for the purpose of serving people with special medical needs. The church is currently raising money to build a Americans with Disabilities Act compliant house. The house will be located on land that has been purchased on the north side of Kenosha.
Because Hope House will be owned by Living Light Christian Church, a nonprofit organization, tax-exempt donations can be made to fund and sustain it. And because it will be owned and operated by donations, Hope House residents will not be responsible for a tax burden otherwise incurred by cost of living.
Spiral Space Yoga Gallery
Spiral Space Yoga Gallery is located at 2050 Wisconsin Ave. (DeKoven Center). For information on classes, call 262-344-1996 or go to www.spiralspaceyogagallery.com.
