Adrian G Diaz

Adrian (aka Ace) G Diaz, 1200 block of Virginia Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim.

