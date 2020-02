Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Adrian D Oliver, 2800 block of Chicory Road, Racine, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense), attempting to flee or elude an officer, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked.