Adeola B. Palmer

Adeola Palmer

Adeola B. Palmer, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

