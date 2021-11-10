Additional agenda

Racine County Youth Sports EXPO

Racine County, in partnership with the Racine Family YMCA, Racine Unified School District, Village of Mount Pleasant, City of Racine and Village of Sturtevant, among others, is proud to announce the first Racine County Youth Sports EXPO.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Racine Family YMCA – Sealed Air Branch at 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. The EXPO will be free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local organizations will be on-site to give invaluable information about their offerings to the youth of Racine County, representing youth sports leagues, camps, programs, including coaching and officiating training opportunities, and so much more.

For more information on opportunities for presentations, promotions, or sponsorships, or other questions, please contact M.T. Boyle by email at mt.boyle@racinecounty.com or by phone at 262-977-1186.

