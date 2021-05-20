Please welcome Addison Addy. Shes a 11 year old German Shepherd/Doberman mix. This dog is SWEET! She gets along with... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Please welcome Addison Addy. Shes a 11 year old German Shepherd/Doberman mix. This dog is SWEET! She gets along with... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A witness said that, just minutes after the crash, the father of the children arrived, getting out of his car and yelling "My babies! Where are my babies?"
The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive. According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020. This shooting was the third homicide of 2021 so far, according to the RPD.
Mayor Cory Mason said that he plans to ask the City Council to repeal enforcement of the mandate at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday.
According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020.
A 17-year-old has been charged in the Saturday night killing of Deveon D. Robbins, although court documents show that the teenager denies his involvement in the fatality.
There are some things that have not changed for Charnele Evans, including her manis and pedis every two weeks. “I want my daughters to know this is not man’s work ... I didn’t have to change anything about me,” the mother said. “Nothing about me has changed since I have been on this job – besides me being happy.”
Hot dogs. Nachos. Fries. Ice cold soda and beer. Walking tacos made with barbacoa, Puerto Rican rice and a never-before-tasted pork sandwich.
Both fares — all-American concessions and authentic Mexican cuisine — will soon be found at the Beachside Oasis at North Beach when it opens for the summertime on May 29.
A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning.
Gun violence continues to plague Racine as another young person was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday.
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.