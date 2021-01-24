 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adding math into activities multiples learning
0 comments

Adding math into activities multiples learning

  • 0
Cooper Elementary School student

A Cooper Elementary School student plays with a math game.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Math is a skill used every day — often without even realizing it. But, it took time for adults to grow the math skills that keep them on-time for meetings, able to make purchases, and ready to function around the house. Through play, adults can shape a child’s math skills.

Step one is for the adult to have a positive attitude about math. Teri Little, a first-grade teacher and math interventionist at Cooper Elementary School in Burlington, suggests having a positive growth mindset while cautioning that, “Too many adults have negative math experiences that they share with children.”

Instead of passing down math frustrations, make a fresh start. An adult’s positive attitude helps the child develop a positive attitude. As children gain confidence in their math ability, they accept new challenges.

Math interventionists Julie Gesteland and Carolyn Ritter from the Burlington Area School District coach parents and grandparents in how to engage students in math concepts.

“Developing a positive and confident attitude toward math begins early on,” Gesteland said. “Spending time together and engaging in ‘math talk’ teaches valuable lessons in number sense.”

So, step two is to incorporate math skills into fun family activities. Burlington Area School District’s math interventionists suggest the following:

Play a game.

  • Children practice math when adding up numbers on dice, playing cards, or working on puzzles. There are also mobile App games (Math24 is fun for kids and adults).

Tell time.

  • A digital clock can familiarize children with numbers. An analog clock can teach a child how to count numbers by 5s and understand fractions (a quarter of an hour). Families can also take one minute to count to sixty.

Measure up.

  • Projects in the kitchen, such as measuring ingredients or sharing equal parts of a snack, can demonstrate math concepts. Projects around the house that involve measurements teach about length, width, and height as well as shapes and space.

Pair with language skills.

  • Families can read books together about math. In addition to writing numbers and drawing shapes, children can also practice spelling out the words for numbers and shapes.

Take a road trip.

  • Use license plate numbers to practice addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. A car ride is a great time to play iSpy looking for shapes, too.

Use items around the house.

  • Lego pieces each have a number of dots that can be added up (for example, two square pieces with four dots equal an eight-dot piece). Families can also add up loose change or blow bubbles so the child can pop and count the bubbles.

Find time to chat about math.

  • When looking at a menu, ask the child to find the most or least expensive items. Discuss prices and how a percent discount impacts the cost.

Adults can ask their child’s teacher about what students are learning in math. In general, students completing kindergarten will know how to count to 100 by 1s and 10s, write numbers up to 20, and solve simple addition and subtraction problems. By third grade, a student’s knowledge has expanded into the 1,000s and multiplication and division problems.

As math interventionist Ritter points out, learning math alongside a child can “reinforce lifelong concepts for learners of all ages.”

Use a child’s openness to learning to create opportunities to nurture children’s math abilities. This investment in time now leads to real world problem solving in the future.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News