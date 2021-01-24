Adding math into activities multiples learning

Math is a skill used every day — often without even realizing it. But, it took time for adults to grow the math skills that keep them on-time for meetings, able to make purchases, and ready to function around the house. Through play, adults can shape a child’s math skills.
Step one is for the adult to have a positive attitude about math. Teri Little, a first-grade teacher and math interventionist at Cooper Elementary School in Burlington, suggests having a positive growth mindset while cautioning that, “Too many adults have negative math experiences that they share with children.”
Instead of passing down math frustrations, make a fresh start. An adult’s positive attitude helps the child develop a positive attitude. As children gain confidence in their math ability, they accept new challenges.
Math interventionists Julie Gesteland and Carolyn Ritter from the Burlington Area School District coach parents and grandparents in how to engage students in math concepts.
“Developing a positive and confident attitude toward math begins early on,” Gesteland said. “Spending time together and engaging in ‘math talk’ teaches valuable lessons in number sense.”
So, step two is to incorporate math skills into fun family activities. Burlington Area School District’s math interventionists suggest the following:
Play a game.
- Children practice math when adding up numbers on dice, playing cards, or working on puzzles. There are also mobile App games (Math24 is fun for kids and adults).
Tell time.
- A digital clock can familiarize children with numbers. An analog clock can teach a child how to count numbers by 5s and understand fractions (a quarter of an hour). Families can also take one minute to count to sixty.
Measure up.
- Projects in the kitchen, such as measuring ingredients or sharing equal parts of a snack, can demonstrate math concepts. Projects around the house that involve measurements teach about length, width, and height as well as shapes and space.
Pair with language skills.
- Families can read books together about math. In addition to writing numbers and drawing shapes, children can also practice spelling out the words for numbers and shapes.
Take a road trip.
- Use license plate numbers to practice addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. A car ride is a great time to play iSpy looking for shapes, too.
Use items around the house.
- Lego pieces each have a number of dots that can be added up (for example, two square pieces with four dots equal an eight-dot piece). Families can also add up loose change or blow bubbles so the child can pop and count the bubbles.
Find time to chat about math.
- When looking at a menu, ask the child to find the most or least expensive items. Discuss prices and how a percent discount impacts the cost.
Adults can ask their child’s teacher about what students are learning in math. In general, students completing kindergarten will know how to count to 100 by 1s and 10s, write numbers up to 20, and solve simple addition and subtraction problems. By third grade, a student’s knowledge has expanded into the 1,000s and multiplication and division problems.
As math interventionist Ritter points out, learning math alongside a child can “reinforce lifelong concepts for learners of all ages.”
Use a child’s openness to learning to create opportunities to nurture children’s math abilities. This investment in time now leads to real world problem solving in the future.