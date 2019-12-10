Addie M Jones
Addie M Jones

Addie M Jones, 800 block of 10th Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place. 

