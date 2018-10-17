FAN INTERFERENCE: Jose Altuve was denied a potential two-run homer for the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series when umpires ruled at least one fan interfered with Mookie Betts' attempt at a leaping catch above the right-field wall Wednesday night.
Crew chief Joe West, working the right-field line at Minute Maid Park, signaled fan interference after the Boston Red Sox outfielder was unable to make the grab and the ball ricocheted back onto the field.
The call stood after a replay review that lasted 3 minutes, 13 seconds. Altuve was ruled out and teammate George Springer was sent back to first base.
A fan wearing an orange Astros jersey, who identified himself as Troy Caldwell, insisted he wasn't reaching out over the yellow line atop the 7-foot-high fence when the ball hit his hand.
"That ball was gone no matter what," said Caldwell, a lifelong Astros fan from Houston who now lives in Atlanta.
While Betts didn't say anything to the fans, Caldwell said he immediately started getting texts that he had cost Altuve and the Astros a home run.
"As long as the Astros come back and win this we'll be all right," Caldwell said. "Otherwise, I need security to escort me out of this place so I don't get attacked."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.