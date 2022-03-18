Adams to Raiders in trade that shakes Packers’ landscape

GREEN BAY — In a stunning move that seemed unimaginable as the dynamic duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were rewriting the Green Bay Packers record books together the past two seasons, the Packers agreed to trade their franchise-tagged wide receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday evening, a source confirmed.

ESPN and the NFL Network were first to report that the 29-year-old Adams, a two-time first-team All-Pro selection who set Packers single-season records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) this past season, was being dealt — and that Rodgers, who returned on what is essentially a three-year, $150 million extension that he signed earlier in the week, was aware that the Packers-Adams situation had devolved to the point of the two sides not being able to reconcile.

In the deal, the Packers get the Raiders’ first- and second-round picks (Nos. 22 and 53 overall) in the upcoming NFL Draft, with initial reports of the team getting an additional player in the deal turning out to be inaccurate. The Packers’ own picks in those rounds are at No. 28 and No. 59, meaning the Packers now have four of the first 60 picks.

Adams, meanwhile, gets a five-year, $141.25 million deal instead of the one-year, $20.1 million franchise-tag he would have been left to play on this season in Green Bay if the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

The annual average of $28.25 million per year makes Adams the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver. He also is reuniting with his college quarterback and close friend, Raiders QB Derek Carr, who threw to him at Fresno State.

A league source said Thursday night that the Packers were willing to pay Adams, who will turn 30 on Dec. 24, a contract commensurate with what the Raiders are giving him — and perhaps even more — but that the situation had gotten to a point where Adams simply did not want to play for the Packers again. How Adams reached that point, and what the Packers could have done — if anything — to reconcile the relationship is unclear.

Adams did not respond to multiple iMessages sent to him Thursday night.

As for Rodgers, while the four-time NFL MVP was aware that the relationship between the team and Adams had grown acrimonious, it’s unclear whether Rodgers was holding out hope that Adams would come around and the relationship could be fixed.

In late December, Rodgers messaged Adams to tell him that he was the greatest player he’d ever played with — better than Brett Favre, better than Charles Woodson, better than Jordy Nelson. The message caught Adams off guard at the time, but Rodgers reemphasized it a few days later.

“He’s such a fantastic player. (And) I’ve played with some great ones over the years,” Rodgers explained. (Also, pass rusher Julius Peppers is another player Rodgers has put in that group in the past.) “Obviously Brett Favre — incredible player, all-time great. Charles Woodson, the same — and the way he could dominate on the field from a defensive back position was incredible. Jordy Nelson — him and I always had such a great connection. But when you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind-blowing. And I said that to him.

“I was just thinking about him and having a lot of gratitude for our friendship and the fact I get to play with him for so many years now. I just felt like I wanted to tell him that. Because it’s true.”

It certainly seemed that way. Adams undeniably outperformed the four-year, $58 million extension he signed in December 2017, as no one in the NFL has caught more passes (575) for more yards (7,137) and more touchdowns (69) since the start of the 2016 season than Adams.

In fact, even Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged at the start of training camp last summer that Adams had earned the right to be the NFL’s best paid receiver. But talks broke down last summer as the sides disagreed over the $27.5 million per year Arizona gave DeAndre Hopkins in the form of an extension when the Cardinals acquired him in a trade with Houston.

“With that particular situation, it’s how you interpret what the highest receiver in the National Football League is getting paid,” Gutekunst said on July 29. “Certainly, I agree with him that he’s definitely worth that. We believe that, as well. I think there might be just a little bit of difference in what we believe is the highest paid receiver and what he might.”

Gutekunst said last month that one way to use the tag is as “a bridge to hopefully an extension,” and the Packers would have had until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Adams had they not dealt him Thursday. It appears the Packers decided that, with Adams’ $20.1 million cap charge on their books for the foreseeable future, it was time to get the best deal for him that they could.

Asked on Jan. 5 about the possibility of being tagged, Adams chose his words cautiously but left little doubt he’d be unhappy with it. “I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now,” he said. “We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”

Speaking with a group of beat writers last month, Gutekunst said he had no concerns about paying Adams premium dollars, even with his 30th birthday approaching. He said the Packers had studied “Hall of Fame-caliber players” like Adams and found they had been very productive even after turning 30.

“This is one of the first situations that I’ve gone through like this with a premiere player like Davante,” Gutekunst said at the time. “He had a lot obviously going into this season with the contract thing, and his focus and the way he prepared and the way he played and put himself at risk each and every week (never wavered). The respect for him that I have just grew even more, to see him go out there and compete and that never affected him. And that’s not true of all players. So I give him a lot of credit for that.

“He’s a great player, we really want him to be here, and I’m very hopeful that he will be. But I don’t look at it as putting us in a tougher position, the way he played. That’s a good thing and it’s what we expected of him.”

