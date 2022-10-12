Adams charged with misdemeanor assault

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.

Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City.

Adams, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers last March 17, apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

The NFL is also investigating Adams' actions. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday that he supports Adams and will cooperate in any investigation.

• Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t practice Wednesday but added that “I don’t think we have much concern as far as game day.”

The Packers (3-2) host the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.

Rodgers was getting ready to throw a deep pass to end the game Sunday when he got hit by New York’s Oshane Ximines, knocking the ball loose and sealing the Giants’ come-from-behind victory.

“I was taking kind of a record of where I was at (with) my body,” Rodgers said Tuesday while making his weekly appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “Shoulder’s OK. Neck? OK, neck’s all right. Knees? OK, they’re OK. My thumb is a little banged up. That’s the only spot that’s bothering me a little bit.”

Rodgers added that “I think I’ll feel better later in the week.”

Basketball

Draymond Green has been fined but won't be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week.

Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice Thursday, then play for the defending NBA champions against Denver on Friday night and again in the season opener Tuesday against the Lakers. Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and players have met to decide how to best proceed — including Green and Poole talking to each other.